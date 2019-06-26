Prince William: It’s ‘Obviously Absolutely Fine By Me’ if One of My Children Comes Out as Gay

Prince William said it would be “absolutely fine by me” if one of his three children came out as gay. The Duke of Cambridge made the remarks on a visit to the Albert Kennedy Trust (Akt), an LGBT charity dedicated to youth homelessness, The London Economic reports.

Ahead of the annual #PrideinLondon parade, The Duke of Cambridge visited @aktcharity to learn about the issue of LGBTQ+ youth homelessness, and the positive change that akt are enacting through their unique prevention and early action approach. pic.twitter.com/seYAKw8ASq — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 26, 2019

Said William, when asked how he’d react if George, Charlotte, or Louis told him they were gay or lesbian: “Do you know what, I’ve been giving that some thought recently because a couple of other parents said that to me as well. I think, you really don’t start thinking about that until you are a parent, and I think – obviously absolutely fine by me. The one thing I’d be worried about is how they, particularly the roles my children fill, is how that is going to be interpreted and seen. So Catherine and I have been doing a lot of talking about it to make sure they were prepared. I think communication is so important with everything, in order to help understand it you’ve got to talk a lot about stuff and make sure how to support each other and how to go through the process. It worries me not because of them being gay, it worries me as to how everyone else will react and perceive it and then the pressure is then on them.”

William also said he “was really appalled” by the recent attack of a lesbian couple on a London bus. He also spoke of his appearance on the cover of Attitude magazine, not in his underwear: “Thankfully there were no small briefs for me!”