Meryl Streep, James Corden, Ariana Grande, Nicole Kidman, Awkwafina, Andrew Rannells Snagged for Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Adaptation of ‘The Prom’

Casting for Ryan Murphy’s Netflix movie adaptation of the Broadway hit The Prom has been announced and “Meryl Streep will star alongside James Corden, Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande, with Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells” according to Deadline.

Wrote Murphy on Instagram earlier this year: “THE PROM is one of the most uplifting, heartfelt and special musicals I have ever seen on Broadway. It’s truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights. I feel a special connection to it because it’s set in Indiana, and that’s where I grew up, too. I’m thrilled to announce I’m turning it into a MOVIE EVENT for Netflix, and I’m bringing producers @billdamaschke and @dori.berinstein and the amazing creative team with me — Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, Tony Award winner Bob Martin, Tony award nominee @sklarbar73 and Tony Award nominee @Chadbeg. See it first at the Longacre Theatre. It has a musical score that will leave you singing for days, a hilarious and moving book and some of the most showstopping direction, choreography and performances I’ve ever seen on Broadway. @theprommusical”

The Prom made history last November by smacking the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with its first same-sex kiss.