Ravelry, Lori Lightfoot, Frank Bruni, Bernie Sanders, Mastercard, Giant Squid, Madame X, Manic Monday: HOT LINKS

FRANK BRUNI. The gay truth about Trump: “His treatment of gay people perfectly reveals the flabbiness of his convictions and his willingness to stand at odds with a majority of Americans if it pleases the smaller number who adore him. He’ll suffer our anger for their ardor. Decency and principle don’t enter into it.”

LORI LIGHTFOOT. Chicago’s first African-American female and LGBTQ mayor speaks with Stephen Colbert.

RAVELRY. Popular knitting website bans support of Donald Trump: “We cannot provide a space that is inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy. Support of the Trump administration is undeniably support for white supremacy.”



STUDENT DEBT. Bernie Sanders announces plan to cancel all student debt – $1.6 trillion.

GMCLA. Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles to honor David Mixner with Lifetime Legend award. “David is a pioneer, hero, and legend, in our community and many others for the past six decades.”

LIT. 19 iconic NYC buildings to be lit for upcoming WorldPride.

ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. NPR goes to Sao Paulo’s Pride which is politically charged this year given the atmosphere created by Brazil’s anti-LGBTQ president Jair Bolsonaro.

BUCHAREST. Thousands join Pride parade in Romanian capital: “On June 22, nearly 10,000 people braved rain to march the length of Calea Victoriei, a major avenue in central Bucharest, dancing and waving rainbow flags. Organizers said the march was bigger than the pride parade in 2018.”

MADAME X. Madonna has her ninth #1 album.

MINNESOTA. St. Paul City Council member urged to resign after homophobic social media posts surface: ‘Busuri says his Muslim faith does not support homosexuality and that criticizing his previous posts amounts to Islamophobia. He says he will represent all his constituents regardless of sexual orientation but won’t recant his past statements…In one 2014 post, Busuri said he was “going back to Uganda” after the country approved a law criminalizing homosexuality.’

SCARING THE CHILDREN. Nancy Pelosi on what she told Trump about ICE raids.

BUCHENWALD. Ceremony held to remember gay victims of the Holocaust: “About 50 people marched through the grounds of the Buchenwald Memorial holding a rainbow flag and placed flowers at a marker for 650 camp prisoners who were assigned uniforms with pink triangles between 1937 and 1945.”

MASTERCARD. “True Name” program is a first for the credit industry: ‘Imagine being unable to pay for dinner or getting harassed at a checkout line because the name on your credit card isn’t who you are. That’s a reality for many transgender and nonbinary people, and one that MasterCard aims to address with its new True Name program. Cardholders will soon be able to swap out credit, debit or prepaid cards with their “dead name” with new ones featuring the names they actually use. Experts say it’s a first for the financial services industry.’

MOUNT EVEREST. John Oliver takes a deep dive into the tourist industry at the world’s highest peak.

007. Toilet camera found on James Bond 25 set.

SUMMER BOD. Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys some fun in the sun in Cannes.

CHARLES LESLIE LOHMAN. How a self-taught art curator because a gay rights champion: “The ’60s was the barest beginning. You had gay art and straight kids taking off the shackles of the Eisenhower years. The ’70s was like a flower opening up. There was hedonism. Everything got surprisingly gay: art, music, dance, theater. The ’80s was a terrible shrinkage because the plague got everyone. The ’90s was about recovery. We discovered artists didn’t go into hiding; there were still a few private venues that showed work. We reestablished ourselves. During the new century things were sort of back to normal. This new decade has brought a new audience of people who weren’t even born when the AIDS crisis was here.”

DEPRESSION. Lizzo is opening up about hers: “There’s no one I can talk to because there’s nothing anyone can do about it. Life hurts.”

UNDERSEA KRAKEN OF THE DAY. Giant squid caught on camera for second time ever. ‘The video was captured by a team of researchers on an expedition funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration who were studying the impacts of light deprivation on deep sea creatures living in the “midnight zone,” 3,280 feet (1000 meters) below the surface.’

FAT BURNER OF THE DAY. Coffee.

COOKING VIDEO OF THE DAY. 63 ways to cook a potato.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Prince “Manic Monday”.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Saeed Alfarhat.