Shawn Mendes, Stranger Things, Trevor Noah, Dwyane Wade, Van Hansis, Great White Shark, Justin Trudeau: HOT LINKS

UFOS. Senators briefed on Navy sightings: “If pilots at Oceana or elsewhere are reporting flight hazards that interfere with training or put them at risk, then Senator Warner wants answers. It doesn’t matter if it’s weather balloons, little green men, or something else entirely — we can’t ask our pilots to put their lives at risk unnecessarily.”

VIDEO-> Senate Intel Vice Chair Mark Warner when asked about the UFO briefing he received: "One of the key takeaways I have is the military and others are taking this issue seriously which I think in previous generations may not have been the case."



Featuring @rcohen pic.twitter.com/DdPPM7GUQe — Alan He (@alanhe) June 20, 2019

SCIENTOLOGY VS HILLSONG. Justin Bieber really does want to fight Tom Cruise.

GUATEMALA. Aldo Dávila to be country’s first openly gay congressman.

MIAMI BEACH. New gay bar WaterLoo trying to create a gayborhood: ‘WaterLoo’s owners prefer to call their venue a drinking room or discotheque rather than a club or bar. “It’s a lounge where people dance… Our music isn’t extremely loud where you can’t even hear the other person,” Ferro says. The space is nestled at the intersection of Washington Avenue and 12th Street in South Beach, close to fellow gay bar Twist and next to the National LGBTQ Task Force’s South Florida headquarters. “We’re trying to create a gayborhood,” Ferro says.’

CARTOON PRESIDENT. SCOTUS visits Mar-a-Lago.

TRUMP 2020. Evangelicals are all in: “The Faith and Freedom Coalition will spend tens of millions of dollars on a voter mobilization effort that aims to register 1 million Christians in key battleground states and reach 30 million people nationwide. The group, which is led by conservative activist Ralph Reed, will pump literature into more than 100,000 churches across 18 states, primarily focusing on the presidential battlegrounds but also with an eye on contested House and Senate races.” BONUS: What if Trump won’t accept defeat?

538. Only two meaningful shifts have happened in the Democratic primary so far.

DWYANE WADE. On supporting his son at Miami Pride: “I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell. I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

BIGGER BOAT OF THE DAY. Some fishermen in New Jersey encountered a Great White.

VAN HANSIS. Former As The World Turns Star reflects on career, groundbreaking gay kiss: “Back when I started with Luke, and it being my first thing, a lot of people who were telling me, ‘Don’t come out publicly,’” he says. “Even back then, it was a different world, sort of. It was not like it is today, especially for an actor. If you come out gay, you’re only going to play gay for the rest of your life.”

THE COUGH. Justin Trudeau lets one go in the Oval Office.

Major trolling or just a cough?? https://t.co/PrD3IDIjla — Thomas Roberts (@ThomasARoberts) June 20, 2019

12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS. CNN’s Jim Acosta says that after the Press Pass kerfuffle, Sarah Huckabee Sanders wanted him to sing a Christmas carol with him at the White House.

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines…

ENOUGH. Trevor Noah has had it with ‘cancel culture’.

ENIGMA. Lady Gaga has added Vegas residency dates.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes “Senorita”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Stranger Things 3.

CRINGE OF THE DAY. Countess Luann “Feelin’ Jovani”.

MACRO BUG OF THE DAY. Tiny spiny Weevil from Ecuador.

FRIDAY FLASH. Kleionne by Laquanne Dawson.