Police Arrest Man Who Threatened to ‘Kill Every Gay Person I Can’ at St. Louis PrideFest

Edward Terry, in a 2018 mugshot / Missouri Department of Corrections

Police have arrested a man who threatened to shoot and kill as many people as possible before turning the gun on himself at St. Louis PrideFest, which takes place on June 29 and 30.

The St. Louis Dispatch reports: “Edward A. Terry, 49, was charged Tuesday with making a terrorist threat. Court documents say Terry created a fake email account and sent a message to one of PrideSTL’s parade planners saying he would ‘come to pride fest with my guns to kill every gay person I can before I kill myself.’ The PrideSTL manager notified the FBI of the email, and police tracked the account to Terry’s cellphone number, charges say.”

Terry’s bail has been set at $20,000/