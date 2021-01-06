Biden Demands Trump Order Supporters to Stand Down from Despicable Siege on U.S. Capitol: WATCH

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday afternoon addressed the despicable siege on the U.S. Capitol by domestic terrorists loyal to Donald Trump in an effort to halt the certification of electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

“At this hour our democracy is under unprecedented assault unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times … let me be very clear: the scenes at the US Capitol do not reflect the true America.”

Said Biden: “I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege. It’s not protest—it’s insurrection.”