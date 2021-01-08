Simon & Schuster Cancels Trump Ally Josh Hawley’s Book Deal as ‘St. Louis Dispatch’ Newspaper Calls on the ‘Phony, Smarmy’ Senator to Resign

Publisher Simon & Schuster canned Senator Josh Hawley’s upcoming book after the Missouri Republican helped lead seditious efforts this week to try and overturn the U.S. presidential election.

The NYT reports: “Mr. Hawley, a Missouri Republican and Trump ally, has been criticized for challenging the results and accused of helping incite the mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. His book, “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” was scheduled to be published in June. ‘We did not come to this decision lightly,’ Simon & Schuster said in a statement. ‘As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: At the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat.'”

Hawley raged over the cancellation on Twitter: “This could not be more Orwellian. Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition. Let me be clear, this is not just a contract dispute. It’s a direct assault on the First Amendment. Only approved speech can now be published. This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don’t approve of. I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We’ll see you in court.”

This doesn’t violate the First Amendment, which he must know. But part of woke populism, Hawley’s act, is a willingness to make fantastically disingenuous claims to achieve maximum victimhood. https://t.co/xS2EaVPLq3 — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Dispatch is calling for Hawley’s resignation:

“Meanwhile, Sen. Josh Hawley had the gall to stand before the Senate Wednesday night and feign shock, shock at what happened — hours after he had fist-pumped and cheered the rioters as they arrived on Capitol Hill. Hawley’s tardy, cover-his-ass condemnation of the violence ranks at the top of his substantial list of phony, smarmy and politically expedient declarations. Americans have had enough of Trumpism and the two-faced, lying, populist politicians who embraced it. Hawley’s presidential aspirations have been flushed down the toilet because of his role in instigating Wednesday’s assault on democracy. He should do Missourians and the rest of the country a big favor and resign now.”