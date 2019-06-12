Stephanie J. Block, Census Materials, Greg Pence, Pete Buttigieg, Tennessee, Pride Books, David Hockney: HOT LINKS

QUINNIPIAC. Top Dems lead Trump in head-to-head matchups: “The head-to-head matchups give this heads up to President Donald Trump’s team: Former Vice President Joseph Biden and other Democratic contenders would beat the president if the election were held today. Leads range from Biden’s 13 percentage points to thin five-point leads by Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Cory Booker.”

RADIOACTIVE. Influencers asked to stop taking photos at Chernobyl.

EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE. Trump asserts EP over census materials: ‘House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings has accused both the DOJ and Commerce Department of stonewalling his investigation by withholding documents and preventing witnesses requested by the committee from testifying on the issue. But in a letter on Tuesday, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd said that the committeehas refused to engage with the department over a “limited subset” of the requested documents that might be privileged information.’

OVATION. Cher shares video of The Cher Show‘s Stephanie J. Block after her Tony Awards win.

GREG PENCE. Brother of VP spent $7,600 in campaign funds on lodging at Trump Hotel: ‘After USA TODAY asked about the expenses included on his Federal Election Commission disclosure reports, Pence’s spokesman, Kyle Robertson, declined to say whether the Indiana Republican stayed at the hotel before getting an apartment in Washington. Hours after USA TODAY pressed for more detail on the nature of the lodging expenses, the campaign filed an amended FEC report that changed the designation of the expenses to “fundraising event costs.”‘

RIP. James Bryson: “James H. Bryson, 84, a businessman who became an advocate for gay rights and a philanthropist who helped LGBTQ youth in the Philadelphia area, died Monday, June 10, of Alzheimer’s disease at Artis Senior Living of Huntingdon Valley.”

BUTTIGIEG. I’ll cut off some aid if Israel annexes West Bank: “If Prime Minister Netanyahu makes good on his threat to annex Israeli settlements in the West Bank, a President Buttigieg would take steps to ensure that American taxpayers won’t help foot the bill.”

STEPHEN COLBERT. Another homophobic Trump joke.

TENNESSEE. District Attorney under investigation for remarks about not enforcing domestic violence laws for gay couples: ‘Northcott’s anti-gay comments were filmed at a town hall-style meeting back in 2018 but have only recently come to light. During the meeting, Northcott faced a question from a constituent who sarcastically asked about a “hypothetical” situation in which the federal government were to do something “ridiculous” and legalize same-sex marriage: “How as Christians do you think we should deal with all those situations?”’

PEACE AT LAST. Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have ended a years-long feud with a cookie treaty.

NEW JERSEY. School where an LGBTQ mural touched off controversy will be first to pilot LGBTQ curriculum: “Bergen County Arts & Science Charter School, a public school that rents space from Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Hackensack, was forced in May to paint over Keith Haring-inspired interlocking male symbols that were on a wall in a common area also used by church parishioners.”

READING IS LGBTQ. New books for your Pride month list.

A BIGGER SPLASH. David Hockney documentary remastered. Will screen at NYC’s Metrograph on June 21.

FILM REVIEW OF THE DAY. Breaking Banter on Rocketman.

