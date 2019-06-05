YouTube Says 2-Year Targeted Racist and Homophobic Harassment Campaign Against Gay Journalist Does Not Violate Policies

YouTube will not enforce its anti-harassment policies against right-wing commentator Steven Crowder, who has been mocking gay journalist Carlos Maza’s race and sexual orientation for two years.

Tweeted Maza on Tuesday night: “@YouTube has decided that targeted racist and homophobic harassment does not violate its policies against hate speech or harassment. That’s an absolutely batshit policy that gives bigots free license.”

Maza brought the harassment, in which he has been “called an anchor baby, a lispy queer, a Mexican” by Crowder, who likes wearing a “socialism is for fags” t-shirt, to the public’s attention through a viral tweet thread last week. Just watch the video below for a sample of the harassment, and follow along for YouTube and Maza’s response.

Since I started working at Vox, Steven Crowder has been making video after video "debunking" Strikethrough. Every single video has included repeated, overt attacks on my sexual orientation and ethnicity. Here's a sample: pic.twitter.com/UReCcQ2Elj — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) May 31, 2019

Last year, I got doxxed, and it scared the fuck out of me. My phone was bombarded with hundreds of texts at the exact same time. The messages? pic.twitter.com/ls4qBM9k08 May 31, 2019

That being said, I'm not mad at Crowder. There will always be monsters in the world. I'm fucking pissed at @YouTube, which claims to support its LGBT creators, and has explicit policies against harassment and bullying: https://t.co/K9XJGAP7Xp pic.twitter.com/4GUfTDuOXS — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) May 31, 2019

Which is all to say: I work my fucking ass off to create smart, thorough, engaging content for @YouTube, a company that claims to give a shit about LGBT creators. And its miserable to have that same company helping facilitate a truly mind melting amount of direct harassment. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) May 31, 2019

This isn't about "silencing conservatives." I don't give a flying fuck if conservatives on YouTube disagree with me. But by refusing to enforce its anti-harassment policy, YouTube is helping incredibly powerful cyberbullies organize and target people they disagree with. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) May 31, 2019

Again, the problem isn't Crowder. There will always be fucking assholes trying to get attention by being bigots.



The problem is that @YouTube is designed to give those assholes a megaphone, push new followers in their directions, and keep them listening. It's a weapon. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) May 31, 2019

Harassment isn't siloed, either. Every time he makes one of these videos, his fans flood the comments on the original Vox video. So a piece I spent 4 weeks working on is drowning in homophobic and abusive comments and downvotes. Other Vox fans see it. It's humiliating. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) May 31, 2019

Anyway can't fucking WAIT to see @YouTube's Pride month video where they pretend to give a shit about the well-being of LGBT creators in order to *checks notes* help draw more advertisers to the platform to make more money. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) May 31, 2019

If Crowder loses his channel, I’m going to get hit with another avalanche of abuse and will likely get doxxed again.



That’s what’s so fucked up about these platforms: they create wildly powerful monsters and then ask the targets of abuse to draw further attention to themselves. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) May 31, 2019

Love to sit at home editing together clips of my abuse in order to publicly beg a platform to pay attention.



Love to be an adult gay person and still have my identity marked by public humiliation. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) May 31, 2019

YouTube responded: “Thanks again for taking the time to share all of this information with us. We take allegations of harassment very seriously–we know this is important and impacts a lot of people. Our teams spent the last few days conducting an in-depth review of the videos flagged to us, and while we found language that was clearly hurtful, the videos as posted don’t violate our policies. We’ve included more info below to explain this decision: As an open platform, it’s crucial for us to allow everyone–from creators to journalists to late-night TV hosts–to express their opinions w/in the scope of our policies. Opinions can be deeply offensive, but if they don’t violate our policies, they’ll remain on our site. Even if a video remains on our site, it doesn’t mean we endorse/support that viewpoint. There are other aspects of the channel that we’re still evaluating– we’ll be in touch with any further updates.”

(2/4) Our teams spent the last few days conducting an in-depth review of the videos flagged to us, and while we found language that was clearly hurtful, the videos as posted don’t violate our policies. We’ve included more info below to explain this decision: — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 4, 2019

(4/4) Even if a video remains on our site, it doesn’t mean we endorse/support that viewpoint.



There are other aspects of the channel that we’re still evaluating– we’ll be in touch with any further updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 4, 2019

Maza responded, calling on LGBTQ creators to leave the platform: “I don’t know what to say. @YouTube has decided not to punish Crowder, after he spent two years harassing me for being gay and Latino. I don’t know what to say. To be crystal clear: @YouTube has decided that targeted racist and homophobic harassment does not violate its policies against hate speech or harassment. That’s an absolutely batshit policy that gives bigots free license. If you’re an LGBT creator, @YouTube is using you. They’re trotting you out to convince advertisers that their platform hasn’t become a breeding ground for hate speech and bigotry. They’re hoping you’ll distract advertisers away from the monsters they’re creating.”

“And if you’re an LGBT employee working at @YouTube, what the f**k are you doing?” Maza continued. “Helping a guy sell “Socialism Is For Fags” t-shirts? That company isn’t your friend. It’s arming the monsters that we’ve spent our lives trying to get away from. Walk out of there. I have spent two years getting targeted by racist and homophobic abuse from one of @YouTube‘s star creators.Today, YouTube decided that none of this violated their terms of service:”

I don’t know what to say.

@YouTube has decided not to punish Crowder, after he spent two years harassing me for being gay and Latino.



I don't know what to say. https://t.co/EFvWCNvPms — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 4, 2019

If you’re an LGBT creator, @YouTube is using you.



They’re trotting you out to convince advertisers that their platform hasn’t become a breeding ground for hate speech and bigotry.



They’re hoping you’ll distract advertisers away from the monsters they’re creating. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 4, 2019