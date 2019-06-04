NYC LGBT Community Center and Google Unveil ‘Living’ Digital Monument of LGBTQ History – ‘Stonewall Forever’

Google has unveiled Stonewall Forever, a digital monument commemorating 50 years of LGBTQ history. It’s a “living” archive of LGBTQ stories, artifacts, and oral histories that can be experienced in Christopher Park in New York City through an augmented reality app.

Writes Google: ‘The LGBT Community Center of New York City, with support from Google.org, has worked to preserve LGBTQ+ history for future generations by extending the Stonewall National Monument from its physical location in New York City to a digital experience that can be accessed by everyone, everywhere. Stonewall Forever is the result of the LGBT Community Center’s efforts. It’s a living monument to Pride, connecting diverse voices from the Stonewall era to the millions of voices in today’s LGBTQ+ community. The monument features digitized historical artifacts, oral histories capturing the early days of the movement, a short documentary by Ro Haber that highlights unheard stories from the LGBTQ+ community, and photos and messages from people around the world.’