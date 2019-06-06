Activist Comic Hilariously Mocks ‘Straight Pride Day’ — WATCH

Following the news that there is a Straight Pride Parade planned for this summer in Boston, actor, author, and activist Dylan Marron posted a new video making note of the first documented Straight Pride Parade and recognizing Heterosexual Pride Day. Enjoy.

“Are you a straight person who is breathing?” asks Marron in the clip. “Then you are taking part in heterosexual pride simply by breathing easier knowing that you live in a world that accepts you. So, from this ally to you, Happy Heterosexual Pride Day, every f**king day.”