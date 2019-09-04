Judge Upholds Charges for Dozens Arrested Protesting Boston ‘Straight Pride’ Parade: WATCH

Judge Richard Sinnott on Tuesday upheld charges for dozens arrested for protesting Boston’s so-called “Straight Pride” Parade organized by white supremacists.

ICYMI: ‘Straight Pride’ Parade Led by White Supremacists Met with Protest as it Spewed Hate Through Downtown Boston: WATCH

WCVB reports: “Sinnott upheld the charges against them in nearly every case, despite opposition from both the defense and prosecution. Officials said 36 people were arrested during Saturday’s so-called straight pride rally and parade in Boston. The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association said demonstrators assaulted officers and at least one person threw urine at them. Four officers are injured and off-the-job following the rally and parade, according to the union. Prosecutors moved to dismiss many of the charges and frequently asked for no bail, but Sinnott consistently declined to do either.”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) is supporting a bail fund for those arrested since they were protesting what she calls “a racist, fascist demonstration.” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is supporting the fund as well.

Join me right now in making a contribution. TY to the allies & accomplices who stood in the gap & laid their bodies on the line today in affront #LGBT hate march. To everyone feeling unseen & vulnerable today…we got you. Equitable outrage. Our destinies & freedoms are tied. https://t.co/xwHQDX7UG2 August 31, 2019

One way to support the local LGBTQ community impacted by Boston’s white supremacist parade?



Contribute to the Bail Fund for the activists who put themselves on the line protecting the Boston community:https://t.co/z2NRSqHMve



(Any $ left over goes to @MassBailFund+@Boston_GLASS) https://t.co/G9xhIda6sF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 1, 2019

In related news, City Council President Andrea Campbell says the city needs to review its permitting process following the hate march by white supremacists.

Tweeted Campbell: “Some thoughts on the straight pride parade: an opportunity for @CityOfBoston to review our permitting process, esp with respect to orgs that pretend to march under the guise of free speech but instead are marching to promote hate, racism and bigotry, and thus incite violence. I’m a firm believer in free speech, but I’m not okay with wasting tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars for a group to come into Boston from out of state to create chaos and spread hate. Tons of $ that could have been spent on violence prevention efforts in our neighborhoods. I’ve heard from constituents who are disturbed by the way some officers responded, and will be sharing these messages directly with @BPDPCGross and @marty_walsh in hopes that together we can commit to learning from this and taking action where necessary.”

2/3 I'm a firm believer in free speech, but I’m not okay with wasting tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars for a group to come into Boston from out of state to create chaos and spread hate. Tons of $ that could have been spent on violence prevention efforts in our neighborhoods. — Andrea J. Campbell (@CampbellforD4) September 3, 2019