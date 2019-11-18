Dallas ‘Straight Pride’ Event Attracts 2 Attendees

A “Straight Pride” event held at Dallas City Hall Plaza, attracted a pathetic attendance of two people, both from Boston. A third, a member of the Proud Boys, showed up later, according to reports.

The Dallas Straight Pride Parade had 2 attendees 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JkQsSUBJQR — Soraya (@sorayathepariah) November 16, 2019

There were also a group of transgender counterprotesters, the Dallas Voice reports: ‘One of the straight Pride people yelled insults at the transgender attendees saying, “We know there are only two genders.” He also said, “I’m part of the oppressed majority.” When two of the protesters got too close to the Straight Pride crowd of two, police separated them, ending the arguing. Some individuals approached the the straight pride duo to talk, one at a time, which changed no one’s minds and prolonged the pair’s visit to City Hall Plaza.’