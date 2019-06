Queer Eye fashion guru Tan France has a new social series of his own from Netflix called Dressing Funny in which he gives a wardrobe makeover to well-known comedians. Each episode is 10-15 minutes in length.

In addition to John Mulaney (the subject of the first episode), France also tackles the wardrobes of Nick Kroll, Ali Wong, Miranda Sings, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, and Pete Davidson.

Watch as France attempts to make Mulaney more “f**kable.”