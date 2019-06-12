Texas Governor Signs Anti-LGBTQ ‘Save Chick-fil-A’ Bill into Law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed the so-called “Save Chick-fil-A” bill into law, after tweeting a photo indicating that he was about to sign the law given he had a Chick-fil-A meal sitting on his computer keyboard.

So. What are the odds I’ll sign the Chick-fil-A bill?



I’ll let you know after dinner.



⁦@ChickfilA⁩ #txlege pic.twitter.com/xKS3vDV4gS — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 21, 2019

The Dallas Morning News reports: ‘Abbott, a Republican, did not hold a public signing ceremony, but had previously tweeted his support. The new law, which will go into effect on Sept. 1, stops the government from taking adverse action against a business or person for their contributions or memberships in religious organizations. The bill was born ouwt of the city of San Antonio’s vote to boot Chick-fil-A from the airport based on its charitable donations to certain Christian organizations.’