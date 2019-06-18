Tig Notaro, P!nk, Michael Wolff, Arthur, Orlando Rally, Jon Stewart, Gay Veterans, Lizzo, Top Gear: HOT LINKS

ORLANDO. Trump opponents launch protests at gay bar with mariachi band and drag queen: ‘Organizers of the “Win With Love Rally” said Trump’s announcement in Orlando Tuesday night is an affront to a city with a large Puerto Rican population and a visible gay community. Orlando is at the center of the Interstate 4 corridor, stretching from Tampa to Daytona Beach, which is considered the swingiest part of the nation’s largest swing state.

ALABAMA. Hundreds celebrate Arthur’s gay rat wedding at church. ‘Last month, Alabama Public Television chose not to air an episode of “Arthur” that contained same-sex rat nuptials. Mike McKenzie, director of programming at APT, cited parents’ trust in APT as the reason behind the decision.’

LOCK HIM UP. Democrats flirt with calls to prosecute Trump: ‘A role reversal is starting to play out, with some Democrats openly taunting President Donald Trump with threats he’ll be the one spending time behind bars after he’s out of office. And some White House hopefuls have started weighing in, teeing off on the norm-busting Trump presidency and arguing that no person should be above prosecution if the evidence is there. Yet in the process, they’re alarming law enforcement veterans across the political spectrum who see the Democrats engaging in their own version of the politicization of the country’s criminal justice system…’

MITCH MCCONNELL. Jon Stewart isn’t letting him off easy.

POSE. Renewed for Season 3! “Pose has elevated our culture and the TV landscape like few shows before it,” FX chairman John Landgraf said in a statement, “and we are honored to partner with co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals on a third season.”

PBS NEWS HOUR. 2 gay veterans on their 25 years of love

GAY PANIC. New York Governor Cuomo reportedly strikes deal with legislature to approve ban on gay and trans panic defenses.

PAUL MANAFORT. Department of Justice intervenes, stops transfer to Rikers Island: “The former Justice Department officials and current state prosecutors, who regularly handled the transfer of federal inmates to state custody, said they were surprised that the second-highest official in the Justice Department would take an interest in the case. The decision is usually made by the warden at the prison where the inmate is being held. Justice Department officials were unable to say who made the decision in Mr. Manafort’s case; the Bureau of Prisons, which is part of the Justice Department, did not respond to a request for comment.”

JUICE. Lizzo channels Sister Act for 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

TOP GEAR. The UK motoring show sprayed two cars used in its Brunei episode with the rainbow flag to make a statement. “We would never have filmed in Brunei had the law been announced beforehand. Like millions of other people around the world, I utterly condemn Brunei’s actions. No one deserves to be stoned to death, whoever they love. Love is love,” said Flintoff.

Top Gear gives the cars used in Brunei episode a rainbow makeover to show LGBT solidarity https://t.co/orgE251hFc — DJPOLY (@DJPOLY_M) June 18, 2019

BURGER AND FRIES. Taylor Swift on the Katy Perry reconciliation.

FIRE AND FURY. Michael Wolff on why Mueller didn’t indict Trump: ‘Mueller was thinking that Donald Trump wears a suicide vest of sorts. If Mueller had pushed Donald Trump into a corner he would blow up everything. Donald Trump would take the country’s political institutions down with him. Trump would take down the Department of Justice. Trump would not care. For somebody like Robert Mueller, this was a reality he had to confront. Mueller was likely thinking to himself, “I have to deal with the fact that somebody who has as much power as I do, or more, can use this power in a way that could harm everybody in a much greater way.” Robert Mueller decided it was much better to let Donald Trump just run out the clock than to give Trump the opportunity and the cause to destroy everything, the country’s political institutions.’

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. P!nk featuring Wrabel “90 Days”.

UNDER A ROCK. Tig Notaro tries to figure out who Wyclef Jean is.

TWO SWEET FOR TUESDAY. Saulo Costa.