Troye Sivan Answers 73 Probing Questions for ‘Vogue’ — WATCH

Vogue‘s 73 Questions caught up with pop phenom Troye Sivan shortly after he arrived home (to his manager’s house) from his 15-country tour.

Sivan answered a series of rapid-fire questions about his tour, coffee, Margot Robbie, America vs Australia, bleaching his hair, writing music, his most challenging song, what makes him emotional, his boyfriend Jacob, their relationship, celebrity crushes (Shawn Mendes), Boy Erased, nail polish, the event that has most impacted him, being called a gay icon, gay panic, and more.