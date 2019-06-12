Tyler Blackburn Reveals He’s ‘Very Sexual’ and Dating ‘an Amazing Guy’

Pretty Little Liars and Roswell, New Mexico star Tyler Blackburn revealed he’s dating “an amazing guy” in a candid interview with Playboy magazine about his sexuality and career.
Thank you @playboy for including me in your Gender and Sexuality issue, on newsstands June 18th. Having a platform to talk so freely about very personal topics is cathartic and I appreciate feeling safe to discuss sexuality and the on going journey I’m on in owning my identity. Also thank you to every one who is mentioned in this article, who has supported me and helped me in many ways on this road- I hold you close to my heart. ❤️
Said Blackburn, who came out as bisexual in April, to the magazine: “As I got older, I realized good sex is when you really have something between the two of you. It’s not just a body. The more I’ve realized that, the more able I am to be settled in my sexuality. I’m freer in my sexuality now. I’m very sexual; it’s a beautiful aspect of life.”
Tyler also said he encounters resistance because of his bisexuality: “Once I decided to date men, I was like, Please just let me be gay and be okay with that, because it would be a lot fucking easier. At times, bisexuality feels like a big gray zone. I’ve had to check myself and say, I know how I felt when I was in love with women and when I slept with women. That was true and real. Don’t discredit that, because you’re feeding into what other people think about bisexuality.”