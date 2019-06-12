Tyler Blackburn Reveals He’s ‘Very Sexual’ and Dating ‘an Amazing Guy’

Pretty Little Liars and Roswell, New Mexico star Tyler Blackburn revealed he’s dating “an amazing guy” in a candid interview with Playboy magazine about his sexuality and career.

Said Blackburn, who came out as bisexual in April, to the magazine: “As I got older, I realized good sex is when you really have something between the two of you. It’s not just a body. The more I’ve realized that, the more able I am to be settled in my sexuality. I’m freer in my sexuality now. I’m very sexual; it’s a beautiful aspect of life.”

Tyler also said he encounters resistance because of his bisexuality: “Once I decided to date men, I was like, Please just let me be gay and be okay with that, because it would be a lot fucking easier. At times, bisexuality feels like a big gray zone. I’ve had to check myself and say, I know how I felt when I was in love with women and when I slept with women. That was true and real. Don’t discredit that, because you’re feeding into what other people think about bisexuality.”