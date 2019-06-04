Towleroad Gay News

Winners of the 31st Annual ‘Lambda Literary Awards’ for Best LGBTQ Books Announced: FULL LIST

The winners of the 31st Annual Lambda Literary Awards (aka The Lammys) were announced on Monday night at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

According to organizers, “60 literary professionals served as judges this year, spending countless hours considering this year’s record number of submissions. This year’s finalists were chosen from over 1,000 books submitted by over 300 publishers.”

The awards were handed out at a ceremony hosted by Mx Justin Vivian Bond. The Lambda Literary Foundation is the nation’s leading nonprofit organization advancing LGBTQ literature.

Lambda reports: “Along with the 25 book award winners, three special honors were also given to Alexander Chee, Masha Gessen, and Barbara Smith. Alexander Chee received Lambda’s Trustee Award for his immeasurable contributions to culture as a novelist, essayist, activist, and teacher, which was presented on stage by award-winning actor Anthony Rapp. Masha Gessen received the Visionary Award for their work advancing public awareness around the global threat of totalitarianism, which was presented by HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen. Barbara Smith received the Publishing Professional Award for a lifetime of work that has profoundly shaped our collective understanding of the interconnections between race, class, and gender. Smith’s award was presented by the poet, educator, and activist Cheryl Clarke.”

And here are the nominees and winners.

Lesbian Fiction

Gay Fiction

Bisexual Fiction

Transgender Fiction

Bisexual Nonfiction

Transgender Nonfiction

LGBTQ Nonfiction

Lesbian Poetry

Gay Poetry

Bisexual Poetry (*new category for the 31st Annual Lammys)

  • Cenzontle, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, BOA Editions Ltd.
  • If They Come for Us, Fatimah Asghar, Random House / One World
  • Mad Quick Hand of the Seashore: Love Poems, Frances Donovan, Reaching Press / Createspace
  • My Woman Card Is anti-Native & Other Two-Spirit Truths, Xemiyulu Manibusan Tapepechul, CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform
  • We Play a Game, Duy Doan, Yale University Press (WINNER)

Transgender Poetry

Lesbian Mystery

  • A Matter of Blood, Catherine Maiorisi, Bella Books
  • A Study in Honor: A Novel, Claire O’Dell, HarperCollins / HarperVoyager (WINNER)
  • A Whisper of Bones: A Jane Lawless Mystery, Ellen Hart, Minotaur Books
  • Alice Isn’t Dead: A Novel, Joseph Fink, Harper Perennial
  • Gnarled Hollow, Charlotte Greene, Bold Strokes Books
  • The Locket, Gerri Hill, Bella Books
  • Secrets of the Last Castle, A. Rose Mathieu, Bold Strokes Books
  • Stolen: A Kieran Yeats Mystery, Linda J. Wright, Cats Paw Books

Gay Mystery

  • Black Diamond Fall, Joseph Olshan, Polis Books
  • Boystown 11: Heart’s Desire, Marshall Thornton, Kenmore Books
  • Death Checks In, David S. Pederson, Bold Strokes Books
  • Dodging and Burning: A Mystery, John Copenhaver, Pegasus Books
  • The God Game: A Dan Sharp Mystery, Jeffrey Round, Dundurn
  • Late Fees: A Pinx Video Mystery, Marshall Thornton, Kenmore Books (WINNER)
  • Somewhere Over Lorain Road, Bud Gundy, Bold Stroke Books
  • Survival Is a Dying Art: An Angus Green Novel

Lesbian Memoir/Biography

  • Apocalypse, Darling, Barrie Jean Borich, Mad Creek Books / The Ohio State University Press
  • Berenice Abbott: A Life in Photography, Julia Van Haaften, W. W. Norton & Company
  • A Certain Loneliness: A Memoir, Sandra Gail Lambert, University of Nebraska Press
  • Chronology, Zahra Patterson, Ugly Duckling Presse (WINNER)
  • Food Was Her Country: The Memoir of a Queer Daughter, Marusya Bociurkiw, Dagger Editions
  • MINE: Essays, Sarah Viren, University of New Mexico Press
  • My Butch Career: A Memoir, Esther Newton, Duke University Press
  • nîtisânak, Lindsay Nixon, Metonymy Press

Gay Memoir/Biography

  • Harvey Milk: His Lives and Death, Lillian Faderman, Yale University Press
  • How to Write an Autobiographical Novel, Alexander Chee, Bloomsbury Publishing
  • No Ashes in the Fire: Coming of Age Black and Free in America, Darnell L. Moore, Bold Type (WINNER)
  • On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope, Deray Mckesson, Viking
  • The Marble Faun of Grey Gardens: A Memoir of the Beales, the Maysles
  • Brothers and Jacqueline Kennedy, Jerry Torre & Tony Maietta, Querelle Press
  • The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke, Jeffrey C. Stewart, Oxford University Press
  • The Unpunished Vice: A Life of Reading, Edmund White, Bloomsbury Publishing
  • There Will Be No Miracles Here: A Memoir, Casey Gerald, Penguin Random House

Lesbian Romance

  • Autumn’s Light, Aurora Rey, Bold Strokes Books
  • Beowolf For Cretins: A Love Story, Ann McMan, Bywater Books (WINNER)
  • Breaking Down Her Walls, Erin Zak, Bold Strokes Books
  • Charming the Vicar, Jenny Frame, Bold Strokes Books
  • In Development, Rachel Spangler, Brisk Press
  • Just For Show, Jae, Ylva Publishing
  • The Music And The Mirror, Lola Keeley, Ylva Publishing
  • The Talebearer, Sheri Lewis Wohl, Bold Strokes Books

Gay Romance

  • The CEO’s Christmas Manny, Angela McCallister, Dreamspinner Press
  • Crashing Upwards, S.C. Wynne, self-published (WINNER)
  • Detour, Reesa Herberth & Michelle Moore, Riptide Publishing
  • Learn with Me, Kris Jacen, MLR Press, LLC
  • No Luck, Kayleigh Sky, Kiss Drunk Books
  • Of Sunlight and Stardust, Christina Lee & Riley Hart, self-published
  • Point of Contact, Melanie Hansen, Carina Press
  • Undue Influence: A Persuasion Retelling, Jenny Holiday, self-published

LGBTQ Anthology

  • As You Like It: The Gerald Kraak Anthology Volume II, The Other Foundation, Jacana Media (WINNER)
  • Beyond II: The Queer Post-Apocalyptic & Urban Fantasy Comic Anthology, Taneka Stotts & Sfé R. Monster, Beyond Press
  • Foglifter Volume 3, Issue 1, Miah Jefra, Chad Koch, et al., Foglifter Press
  • Not That Bad: Dispatches from Rape Culture, Roxane Gay, HarperCollins / Harper Perennial
  • Q2Q: Queer Canadian Performance Texts, Peter Dickinson, C.E. Gatchalian, Kathleen Oliver, Dalbir Singh, Playwrights Canada Press
  • Sista!: An Anthology of Writing By and About Same Gender Loving Women of African/Caribbean Descent with a UK Connection, Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, Rikki Beadle-Blair, John R. Gordon, Team Angelica Publishing
  • Spawning Generations: Rants and Reflections on Growing Up with LGBTQ Parents, Sadie Epstein-Fine & Makeda Zook, Demeter Press
  • Written on the Body: Letters from Trans and Non-Binary Survivors of Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, Lexie Bean, Jessica Kingsley Publishers

LGBTQ Children’s/Young Adult

  • Anger Is a Gift: A Novel, Mark Oshiro, Tor Teen
  • The Dangerous Art of Blending In, Angelo Surmelis, HarperCollins / Balzer & Bray
  • Darius the Great Is Not Okay, Adib Khorram, Dial
  • Girl Made of Stars, Ashley Herring Blake, Houghton Mifflin & Little, Brown
  • Hurricane Child, Kheryn Callender, Scholastic / Scholastic Press (WINNER)
  • The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, HarperCollins / HarperTeen
  • Sawkill Girls, Claire Legrand, HarperCollins / Katherine Tegen Books
  • This Is Kind of an Epic Love Story, Kheryn Callender, HarperCollins / Balzer + Bray

LGBTQ Drama

  • Black Light, Daniel Alexander Jones, produced by The Public Theater
  • Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties, Jen Silverman, Samuel French, Inc.
  • Draw the Circle, Mashuq Mushtaq Deen, Dramatists Play Service (WINNER)
  • Plot Points in Our Sexual Development, Miranda Rose Hall, produced by LCT3 at Lincoln Center Theater
  • Singlet, Erin Markey, produced by The Bushwick Starr

LGBTQ Erotica

  • Best Lesbian Erotica of the Year, Volume 3, Sacchi Green, Cleis Press
  • Crossplay, Niki Smith, Iron Circus Comics
  • Gents: Steamy Stories From the Age of Steam, Matthew Bright, Lethe Press
  • The Lurid Sea, Tom Cardamone, Bold Strokes Books
  • Miles & Honesty in SCFSX!, Blue Delliquanti & Kazimir Lee, self-published (WINNER)

LGBTQ Graphic Novels

  • Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, Mark Russell (Writer), Sean Parsons, Mark Morales, Howard Porter, Mike Feehan (Illustrators), DC Entertainment
  • The Lie and How We Told It, Tommi Parrish, Fantagraphics Books (WINNER)
  • Love Letters to Jane’s World, Paige Braddock, Lion Forge
  • On a Sunbeam, Tillie Walden, First Second / Roaring Brook Press
  • Our Wretched Town Hall, Eric Kostiuk Williams, Retrofit Comics & Big Planet Comics
  • The Pervert, Michelle Perez (Writer), Remy Boydell (Illustrator), Image Comics
  • Unpacking, Steve MacIsaac, Northwest Press
  • We’re Still Here: An All-Trans Comics Anthology, Jeanne Thornton & Tara Madison Avery, Stacked Deck Press

LGBTQ Science Fiction/Fantasy/Horror

  • The Barrow Will Send What It May, Margaret Killjoy, Tor.com
  • The Breath of the Sun, Isaac R. Fellman, Aqueduct (WINNER)
  • The Descent of Monsters, JY Yang, Tor.com
  • Forget the Sleepless Shores, Sonya Taaffe, Lethe Press
  • In the Vanishers’ Palace, Aliette de Bodard, JABberwocky
  • Metabolize, If Able, Clay AD, Monster House Press
  • Resilience, Fletcher DeLancey, Heartsome Publishing
  • Witchmark, C.L. Polk, Tor.com

LGBTQ Studies

  • Black. Queer. Southern. Women.: An Oral History, E. Patrick Johnson, University of North Carolina Press
  • Erotic Islands: Art and Activism in the Queer Caribbean, Lyndon K. Gill, Duke University Press
  • Gay, Inc.: The Nonprofitization of Queer Politics, Myrl Beam, University of Minnesota Press
  • Herlands: Exploring the Women’s Land Movement in the United States, Keridwen N. Luis, University of Minnesota Press
  • Media and the Coming Out of Gay Male Athletes in American Team Sports, Andrew Billings & Leigh Moscowitz, Peter Lang International Academic Publishers
  • Post-Borderlandia: Chicana Literature and Gender Variant Critique, T. Jackie Cuevas, Rutgers University Press
  • Semi Queer: Inside the World of Gay, Trans, and Black Truck Drivers, Anne Balay, University of North Carolina Press
  • Toxic Silence: Race, Black Gender Identity, and Addressing the Violence Against Black Transgender Women in Houston, William T. Hoston, Peter Lang International Academic Publisher (WINNER)