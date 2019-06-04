Winners of the 31st Annual ‘Lambda Literary Awards’ for Best LGBTQ Books Announced: FULL LIST

The winners of the 31st Annual Lambda Literary Awards (aka The Lammys) were announced on Monday night at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

According to organizers, “60 literary professionals served as judges this year, spending countless hours considering this year’s record number of submissions. This year’s finalists were chosen from over 1,000 books submitted by over 300 publishers.”

The awards were handed out at a ceremony hosted by Mx Justin Vivian Bond. The Lambda Literary Foundation is the nation’s leading nonprofit organization advancing LGBTQ literature.

Lambda reports: “Along with the 25 book award winners, three special honors were also given to Alexander Chee, Masha Gessen, and Barbara Smith. Alexander Chee received Lambda’s Trustee Award for his immeasurable contributions to culture as a novelist, essayist, activist, and teacher, which was presented on stage by award-winning actor Anthony Rapp. Masha Gessen received the Visionary Award for their work advancing public awareness around the global threat of totalitarianism, which was presented by HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen. Barbara Smith received the Publishing Professional Award for a lifetime of work that has profoundly shaped our collective understanding of the interconnections between race, class, and gender. Smith’s award was presented by the poet, educator, and activist Cheryl Clarke.”

And here are the nominees and winners.

Lesbian Fiction

Gay Fiction

Bisexual Fiction

Transgender Fiction

Bisexual Nonfiction

Transgender Nonfiction

LGBTQ Nonfiction

Lesbian Poetry

Gay Poetry

Bisexual Poetry (*new category for the 31st Annual Lammys)

Cenzontle, Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, BOA Editions Ltd.

If They Come for Us, Fatimah Asghar, Random House / One World

Mad Quick Hand of the Seashore: Love Poems, Frances Donovan, Reaching Press / Createspace

My Woman Card Is anti-Native & Other Two-Spirit Truths, Xemiyulu Manibusan Tapepechul, CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

We Play a Game, Duy Doan, Yale University Press (WINNER)

Transgender Poetry

Lesbian Mystery

A Matter of Blood, Catherine Maiorisi, Bella Books

A Study in Honor: A Novel , Claire O’Dell, HarperCollins / HarperVoyager (WINNER)

A Whisper of Bones: A Jane Lawless Mystery, Ellen Hart, Minotaur Books

Alice Isn’t Dead: A Novel, Joseph Fink, Harper Perennial

Gnarled Hollow, Charlotte Greene, Bold Strokes Books

The Locket, Gerri Hill, Bella Books

Secrets of the Last Castle, A. Rose Mathieu, Bold Strokes Books

Stolen: A Kieran Yeats Mystery, Linda J. Wright, Cats Paw Books

Gay Mystery

Black Diamond Fall, Joseph Olshan, Polis Books

Boystown 11: Heart’s Desire, Marshall Thornton, Kenmore Books

Death Checks In, David S. Pederson, Bold Strokes Books

Dodging and Burning: A Mystery, John Copenhaver, Pegasus Books

The God Game: A Dan Sharp Mystery, Jeffrey Round, Dundurn

Late Fees: A Pinx Video Mystery , Marshall Thornton, Kenmore Books (WINNER)

Somewhere Over Lorain Road, Bud Gundy, Bold Stroke Books

Survival Is a Dying Art: An Angus Green Novel

Lesbian Memoir/Biography

Apocalypse, Darling, Barrie Jean Borich, Mad Creek Books / The Ohio State University Press

Berenice Abbott: A Life in Photography, Julia Van Haaften, W. W. Norton & Company

A Certain Loneliness: A Memoir, Sandra Gail Lambert, University of Nebraska Press

Chronology , Zahra Patterson, Ugly Duckling Presse (WINNER)

Food Was Her Country: The Memoir of a Queer Daughter, Marusya Bociurkiw, Dagger Editions

MINE: Essays, Sarah Viren, University of New Mexico Press

My Butch Career: A Memoir, Esther Newton, Duke University Press

nîtisânak, Lindsay Nixon, Metonymy Press

Gay Memoir/Biography

Harvey Milk: His Lives and Death, Lillian Faderman, Yale University Press

How to Write an Autobiographical Novel, Alexander Chee, Bloomsbury Publishing

No Ashes in the Fire: Coming of Age Black and Free in America , Darnell L. Moore, Bold Type (WINNER)

On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope, Deray Mckesson, Viking

The Marble Faun of Grey Gardens: A Memoir of the Beales, the Maysles

Brothers and Jacqueline Kennedy, Jerry Torre & Tony Maietta, Querelle Press

The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke, Jeffrey C. Stewart, Oxford University Press

The Unpunished Vice: A Life of Reading, Edmund White, Bloomsbury Publishing

There Will Be No Miracles Here: A Memoir, Casey Gerald, Penguin Random House

Lesbian Romance

Autumn’s Light, Aurora Rey, Bold Strokes Books

Beowolf For Cretins: A Love Story, Ann McMan, Bywater Books (WINNER)

Breaking Down Her Walls, Erin Zak, Bold Strokes Books

Charming the Vicar, Jenny Frame, Bold Strokes Books

In Development, Rachel Spangler, Brisk Press

Just For Show, Jae, Ylva Publishing

The Music And The Mirror, Lola Keeley, Ylva Publishing

The Talebearer, Sheri Lewis Wohl, Bold Strokes Books

Gay Romance

The CEO’s Christmas Manny, Angela McCallister, Dreamspinner Press

Crashing Upwards, S.C. Wynne, self-published (WINNER)

Detour, Reesa Herberth & Michelle Moore, Riptide Publishing

Learn with Me, Kris Jacen, MLR Press, LLC

No Luck, Kayleigh Sky, Kiss Drunk Books

Of Sunlight and Stardust, Christina Lee & Riley Hart, self-published

Point of Contact, Melanie Hansen, Carina Press

Undue Influence: A Persuasion Retelling, Jenny Holiday, self-published

LGBTQ Anthology

As You Like It: The Gerald Kraak Anthology Volume II , The Other Foundation, Jacana Media (WINNER)

Beyond II: The Queer Post-Apocalyptic & Urban Fantasy Comic Anthology, Taneka Stotts & Sfé R. Monster, Beyond Press

Foglifter Volume 3, Issue 1, Miah Jefra, Chad Koch, et al., Foglifter Press

Not That Bad: Dispatches from Rape Culture, Roxane Gay, HarperCollins / Harper Perennial

Q2Q: Queer Canadian Performance Texts, Peter Dickinson, C.E. Gatchalian, Kathleen Oliver, Dalbir Singh, Playwrights Canada Press

Sista!: An Anthology of Writing By and About Same Gender Loving Women of African/Caribbean Descent with a UK Connection, Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, Rikki Beadle-Blair, John R. Gordon, Team Angelica Publishing

Spawning Generations: Rants and Reflections on Growing Up with LGBTQ Parents, Sadie Epstein-Fine & Makeda Zook, Demeter Press

Written on the Body: Letters from Trans and Non-Binary Survivors of Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, Lexie Bean, Jessica Kingsley Publishers

LGBTQ Children’s/Young Adult

Anger Is a Gift: A Novel, Mark Oshiro, Tor Teen

The Dangerous Art of Blending In, Angelo Surmelis, HarperCollins / Balzer & Bray

Darius the Great Is Not Okay, Adib Khorram, Dial

Girl Made of Stars, Ashley Herring Blake, Houghton Mifflin & Little, Brown

Hurricane Child , Kheryn Callender, Scholastic / Scholastic Press (WINNER)

The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, HarperCollins / HarperTeen

Sawkill Girls, Claire Legrand, HarperCollins / Katherine Tegen Books

This Is Kind of an Epic Love Story, Kheryn Callender, HarperCollins / Balzer + Bray

LGBTQ Drama

Black Light, Daniel Alexander Jones, produced by The Public Theater

Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties, Jen Silverman, Samuel French, Inc.

Draw the Circle , Mashuq Mushtaq Deen, Dramatists Play Service (WINNER)

Plot Points in Our Sexual Development, Miranda Rose Hall, produced by LCT3 at Lincoln Center Theater

Singlet, Erin Markey, produced by The Bushwick Starr

LGBTQ Erotica

Best Lesbian Erotica of the Year, Volume 3, Sacchi Green, Cleis Press

Crossplay, Niki Smith, Iron Circus Comics

Gents: Steamy Stories From the Age of Steam, Matthew Bright, Lethe Press

The Lurid Sea, Tom Cardamone, Bold Strokes Books

Miles & Honesty in SCFSX!, Blue Delliquanti & Kazimir Lee, self-published (WINNER)

LGBTQ Graphic Novels

Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, Mark Russell (Writer), Sean Parsons, Mark Morales, Howard Porter, Mike Feehan (Illustrators), DC Entertainment

The Lie and How We Told It , Tommi Parrish, Fantagraphics Books (WINNER)

Love Letters to Jane’s World, Paige Braddock, Lion Forge

On a Sunbeam, Tillie Walden, First Second / Roaring Brook Press

Our Wretched Town Hall, Eric Kostiuk Williams, Retrofit Comics & Big Planet Comics

The Pervert, Michelle Perez (Writer), Remy Boydell (Illustrator), Image Comics

Unpacking, Steve MacIsaac, Northwest Press

We’re Still Here: An All-Trans Comics Anthology, Jeanne Thornton & Tara Madison Avery, Stacked Deck Press

LGBTQ Science Fiction/Fantasy/Horror

The Barrow Will Send What It May, Margaret Killjoy, Tor.com

The Breath of the Sun , Isaac R. Fellman, Aqueduct (WINNER)

The Descent of Monsters, JY Yang, Tor.com

Forget the Sleepless Shores, Sonya Taaffe, Lethe Press

In the Vanishers’ Palace, Aliette de Bodard, JABberwocky

Metabolize, If Able, Clay AD, Monster House Press

Resilience, Fletcher DeLancey, Heartsome Publishing

Witchmark, C.L. Polk, Tor.com

LGBTQ Studies