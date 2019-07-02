‘We Don’t Do Gay at Nivea’ — Ad Agency Dumps Skincare Brand After Homophobic Response to Campaign Concept

Interpublic’s FCB ad agency has dropped Nivea as a client after the skincare brand’s homophobic response to a campaign concept featuring two men’s hands touching. Said the client: “We don’t do gay at Nivea.”

Ad Age reports: ‘FCB declined to comment and spokespeople for Beiersdorf in the U.S. and Germany did not return requests for comment. FCB announced to its employees in an internal memo obtained by Ad Age that it will resign its global Nivea account when contracts expire at the end of the year. The memo did not address the alleged remark. Had it not resigned, FCB would have been put into the position of defending the account. Nivea will soon be announcing a “holding company creative review,” according to FCB’s memo, which came from FCB Global CEO Carter Murray. ‘

