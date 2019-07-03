‘I’ll Beat the Gay Out of You’ — Man Attacked in McDonald’s for Dressing Too Feminine: WATCH

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man is seen attacking another man in a McDonald’s in Barcelona, Spain for his feminine dress. The altercation took place during the Pride celebration in Barcelona.

da igual como vistamos, da igual si tenemos pluma, da igual si nos besamos en publico, da igual si SOMOS NOSOTROS MISMOS, siempre habrá neandertales que les moleste ver diversidad y personas con personalidad propia. La lucha sigue, como cada año ✊ #Pride pic.twitter.com/KLez7KGq05 — Celopan✨ #MerezcoAlgoMejor (@CelopanYT) June 28, 2019

The aggressor launched into a tirade over the man’s neon yellow crop top and short denim shorts, saying it was “disrespectful” to be dressed “like that” when there are children around.

Said the man being attacked to the security guard: “I really have to put up with a guy telling me that I can’t dress like this? It’s gay Pride day.”

Said the aggressor: “I don’t care what day it is, it is also a good day to hit you. Do you want to see? I’m going to beat the gay out of you. When you walk out of here I’m going to hit you so hard the gay will vanish.”

Said Pride Barcelona in a statement: “We are completely outraged by the serious episode of homophobia suffered yesterday in an establishment near Plaza Universitat. We offer all our support to the victim and we encourage him to make a report to the Observatori against Homophobia.”