National Mall, JFK Jr, Meghan McCain, Roger Federer, Meatball, Spelling Mansion, Tig Notaro, Seattle, Coco Peru: HOT LINKS

MIKE PENCE. Abruptly canceled trip to New Hampshire aboard Air Force Two is a mystery: “It is rare that something causes a vice president to abandon a publicized trip once aboard a plane. Mr. Pence’s aides said that there was no national security emergency or personal health issue that prompted the change. They said that he had boarded the plane but that it never took off. They would not say much else.”

RECORD BREAKER OF THE DAY. The $120 million Spelling mansion in L.A. County.

GUN SWEATS. Trump officials alarmed as NRA is in meltdown: “In recent weeks, the NRA has seen everything from a failed coup attempt to the departure of its longtime political architect to embarrassing tales of self-dealing by top leaders. The turmoil is fueling fears that the organization will be profoundly diminished heading into the election, leaving the Republican Party with a gaping hole in its political machinery.”

THE VIEW. Meghan McCain may be on the way out.

RIP. Lee Iacocca dead.

BORDER PATROL. Malice is the agenda.

FASCIST FOURTH. MSNBC won’t air Trump’s National Mall spectacle. ‘Fox News is planning to cover “Salute to America” during a two-hour edition of “Special Report,” which airs from 6 to 8 p.m. And C-SPAN is planning to carry the event live, beginning at 6:15 p.m. CNN representatives did not respond to requests for comment.’

The cost of our great Salute to America tomorrow will be very little compared to what it is worth. We own the planes, we have the pilots, the airport is right next door (Andrews), all we need is the fuel. We own the tanks and all. Fireworks are donated by two of the greats. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

KEN MEHLMAN. Why gay rights is a Republican value: “This year, more than two dozen Republican lawmakers in over a dozen states sponsored L.G.B.T.Q. nondiscrimination legislation; and many Republicans refused to pass discriminatory, anti-L.G.B.T.Q. legislation in places like Texas, Georgia and South Dakota. That’s why I’m proud to file a friend-of-the-court brief that makes the conservative argument for these protections. I’m in good company, alongside 34 other high-ranking Republicans, including former members of Congress, political advisers and formerlongstanding members of Republican administrations. Our brief argues that interpreting Title VII’s plain text in accordance with conservative textualist principles makes it clear that the law bans discrimination against L.G.B.T.Q. workers.”

SHOPPING TRIP OF THE DAY. Coco Peru.

READY TO RUN. Remembering John F. Kennedy Jr’s death 30 years ago.

SEATTLE. New gay bar The Swallow opens in White Center: “This LGBTQ bar has been one of the surprise hits this year, drawing crowds late at night along a usually quiet strip of White Center, with drag shows and techno, punk and disco parties on Fridays and Saturdays. The spot has created enough buzz from the LGBTQ community that The Swallow started opening on Mondays and will soon turn its back parking lot into a 25-seat patio.”

70 QUESTIONS WITH. Roger Federer.

NAILED. Michael Henry nails Meatball.

UNDER A ROCK OF THE DAY. Tig Notaro tries to figure out who Wolfgang Puck is.

HUMPDAY HOTTIE. Matteo Menicocci.