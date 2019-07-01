Mika, Mexico City Hailstorm, Boris Johnson, AOC vs Ivanka, Scooter Braun, Henry Cavill: HOT LINKS

OUT OF CONTEXT? UK PM hopeful Boris Johnson says homophobic and racist slurs were out of context: ‘Boris Johnson has refused to apologize for articles he has written referring to black people as “piccaninnies” with “watermelon smiles” and calling gay people “bumboys,” saying his comments were “wholly satirical.”‘

SCOOTER BRAUN. Todrick Hall steps up for Taylor Swift, calling his former manager “homophobic.”

TRUMP ABROAD. The entire family is a global embarrassment.

AOC VS IVANKA. “It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either.”

PARADISE. The story behind Asbury Park’s most famous gay nightclub.

PAKISTAN. “Unhappy” father kills transgender daughter.

4TH OF JULY. Trump wants tanks on National Mall.

FLORIDA. SAVE suspends executive director who invited gay bashers to annual gala.

PATRICK MAULDIN. Trump consultant created fake Joe Biden campaign site: ‘From top to bottom, the website, JoeBiden.info, breezily mocks the candidate in terms that would warm the heart of any Bernie Sanders supporter: There are GIFs of Mr. Biden touching women and girls, and blurbs about his less-than-liberal policy positions, including his opposition to court-ordered busing in the 1970s and his support for the Iraq war. Pull quotes highlight some of his more famous verbal gaffes, like his description of his future boss, Barack Obama, as “articulate and bright and clean.” The introductory text declares, “Uncle Joe is back and ready to take a hands-on approach to America’s problems!”’

NY STATE OF MIND. Trump tweets suggest something bad for him is coming down the pike.

INVITATION ACCEPTED. US soccer star Megan Rapinoe accepts invitation from AOC for a tour of the US House of Representatives.

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Chase Mattson, Chad White, Michael Yerger, Marlon Teixeira, Scott Gardner and MORE.

ISTANBUL. Police use tear gas to disperse gay pride march.

Police have reportedly started using teargas & plastic bullets against hundreds who had gathered for #istanbulPride. Footage taken by @aforgutu an before the violence. #Pride #pride2019 #HerYürüyüşümüzOnurYürüyüşü pic.twitter.com/4aQJeXkAst — amnestypress (@amnestypress) June 30, 2019

HAVING MORE FUN. Henry Cavill is now a blonde.

GAY PULP FICTION. Brown University is archiving gay pulp fiction: ‘Brown’s collection, which includes books from the 1950s to the 1990s, isn’t just a few thousand dirty books. The archive preserves one way LGBTQ people made art, explored their identities and shared in community before it was accepted in the mainstream. “If you think about gay communities before the internet was around, before it was legal in many places to engage in gay relationships, in gay sexual activity, this was a way that they could kind of explore their interests, which is a pretty tame way of saying it,” says Heather Cole, the library’s curator of literary and popular culture collections.’

CRAZY WEATHER OF THE DAY. Mexico City hailstorm.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Meg Myers “Running Up That Hill”.

MUSIC VIDEO II OF THE DAY. Mika “Ice Cream”.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Bruno Araujo.