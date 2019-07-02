Milan Christopher: Lil Nas X Coming Out Will Save Lives — WATCH

Out Love and Hip Hop star Milan Christopher praised “Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X for coming out as gay, telling TMZ that his action will save lives.

Said Christopher: “I think that it was dope. Some people you feel like when their career is falling off they make this announcement then they get a re-kick to their career. He’s at the height of his career and he did it. He’s fearless. He’s dope. I’m here for it.”

“LGBT teens across the country have the highest rate of suicide. …. Lil Nas saved lives,” Christopher added.