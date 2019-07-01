Tom Holland Says He’d Love if Spider-Man Came Out as Gay

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland says he’d love it if Spider-man would come out as gay.

Said Holland to the Sunday Times: “Yeah of course…I can’t talk about the future of the character because honestly I don’t know and it’s out of my hands. But I do know a lot about the future of Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different people in the next few years. The world isn’t as simple as a straight white guy. It doesn’t end there, and these films need to represent more than one type of person.”

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo said recently that “there is a gay character coming up in one of their films. I think [Marvel Studios President] Kevin [Feige] will make that announcement, I’m sure pretty soon.”

There have been rumors that a gay superhero is on the way in the upcoming film, The Eternals.

Attending the premiere of Captain Marvel in Los Angeles in March, Marvel’s production chief Victoria Alonso told Variety that “the world is ready” for a gay superhero.

Alonso would not confirm rumors that the studio is seeking a gay lead for its 2020 tentpole The Eternals, but said,“We are going to cast the best ‘Eternals’ cast that we can and when we’re ready to announce it we promise you we will.”

She added: “Why would we only want to be recognized by only one type of person? Our audience is global, is diverse, is inclusive. If we don’t do it that way for them, we will fail.”