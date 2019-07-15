Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski is Feeling Himself in Tom Ford Underwear

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski strips down to his skivvies for a new Tom Ford underwear campaign shared to social media.

Said Porowski in a statement: “Tom Ford’s new underwear collection at Neiman Marcus is all about confidence. Feeling confident is something that is really important to me, and I think that starts with feeling comfortable in your own skin. The entire underwear collection is both beautifully designed and functional, which is perfect for me being that I’m constantly on the move or in the kitchen. I’m a classic white brief guy, but admittedly my personal favorite from this collection is the Zebra Silk.”