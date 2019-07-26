In 1976, San Francisco Was ‘The Gayest City in the Country’ and This Local News Doc Was Shocking at the Time: WATCH

FLASHBACK FRIDAY….

This documentary made in 1976 by ABC7 called “Bay Gays” was shocking at the time, and opened up viewers to “the gayest city in the country.”

Writes ABC7, which broadcast it in late June: ‘The four part series starts before the rainbow flag was a a symbol for a united community. Before Harvey Milk was elected supervisor, before the White Night riots that followed his death, before HIV and AIDS devastated a community, before same-sex marriage was legal. The language used in this special has evolved over the years. Though the series focuses only gay men, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people were also fighting their own battles for public acceptance. “BAY GAYS” was shocking for its time and is stunning still today for how many of the issues still exist.’