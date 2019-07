The third season of the Will & Grace reboot will be its last, closing 11 total seasons of the beloved gay-themed sitcom.

Said the cast and crew in a statement on Thursday: “We think of the Will & Grace reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis—51 is not enough, 53 is too many. That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of Will & Grace.”

For all “Will & Grace" fans, I am sharing the news that this is going to be our last and final season (which premieres this winter). To everyone who watched the first run and to everyone that encouraged this reboot, we did it all for you. ❤️



Love to you all.

