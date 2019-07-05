U.S. Border Patrol Agents Humiliated Migrant by Making Him Hold Sign Reading ‘I Like Men’

U.S. Customs and Border patrol agents in Texas humiliated a Honduran migrant by making him hold a sign that read “Me gustan los hombres” (I like men) according to emails from another border agent obtained by CNN.

CNN reports: ‘According to the emails, the agent, on-duty at the El Paso Processing Center, saw another agent give a handwritten note to a Honduran migrant and instructed him to walk in front of a group of other migrants who had also been apprehended. An image, also obtained by CNN, shows a note with the words that read, “Me gustan los hombre(s).”The witnessing agent saw the note, approached an agent responsible for writing it and another agent who was laughing. The witnessing agent told them their behavior was unprofessional, the emails say. Neither agent responded.’

Seven additional agents witnessed the incident according to the emails, and when it was reported to the senior agent, he did nothing. The Honduran man was reportedly upset by being put on display with the note.

