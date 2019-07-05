Biden on Kamala Harris Attack: ‘I Wasn’t Prepared for the Person Coming At Me the Way She Came At Me’ — WATCH

Former Vice President Joe Biden told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Friday that he wasn’t prepared for Senator Kamala Harris’s direct confrontation of him over his position on busing during the first 2020 Democratic debates.
Said Biden: “I was prepared for them to come after me, but I wasn’t prepared for the person coming at me the way she came at me. She knew Beau (Biden) and she knows me.”
The candidates were still sparring over the issue on the 4th of July holiday.
Harris told reporters, “[Joe Biden] has yet to agree that his position on this which was to work with segregationists and oppose busing was wrong, period. And you know let’s just — do we need to do a quick lesson in history?”