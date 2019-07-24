Gay Adult Performer Chris Bines Battles 59-Month Marijuana Prison Sentence at 11th Circuit Court

Chris Bines (aka Steven Michael Sholly) was sentenced to nearly five years in prison in April 2018 for a $3.5 million marijuana trafficking and money laundering conspiracy. Bines, an actor for Falcon Studios, Men.com, and Randy Blue, was convicted in October 2017 and sentenced with four others last week. Bines was sentenced to 59 months.

Courthouse News reports that Sholly/Bines’ attorney John Anthony Terrazza is now arguing his punishment should be overturned, saying “that his client’s sentence was determined based on inadequate findings of fact.”

Argued Terrazza: “There was no large-scale seizure of drugs in this case. That left the court in a position where it had to estimate the drug quantity.”

U.S. Circuit Judge Beverly Martin replied that “the law permits judges to do that though.”

Replied Terrazza: “Yes, but the judge didn’t make specific findings about whether the evidence used to calculate the drug quantity was reliable. … Reliability is consistency and corroboration of evidence. There was neither in Sholly’s case.”

Courthouse News adds: “Terrezza said that evidence presented by the government concerning when packages of marijuana were shipped from California to Florida was limited to shipment records from FedEx and statements made by Sindylek, which were relayed to the court by a federal agent. Since Sindylek did not testify before the district court, Terrezza argued the judge in the case ‘had no opportunity to observe the witness to determine credibility.'”

From the DOJ‘s write-up of the case: