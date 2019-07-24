Vandals Hit Mural Featuring Gay Playwright with ‘Abomination’ Tag Outside Oklahoma LGBTQ Center

A mural featuring out playwright Lynn Riggs on the side of the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was vandalized with graffiti, part of which read “Abomination”.

Wrote Oklahomans for Equality in a Facebook post: “On Monday, July 22nd, at 11:14 p.m. the Lynn Riggs Memorial Mural at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, the home of Oklahomans for Equality, was vandalized and under Oklahoma law, this is not a hate crime. Lynn Riggs, a celebrated, gay playwright, was not silenced during his lifetime and we will not be silenced during ours. This is why we continue to fight and speak up against hate.”