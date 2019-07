White House aide and Hatch Act violator Kellyanne Conway was asked “to what country was Trump referring” when he told four congresswomen of color, all American citizens, to return to their own countries in his racist Twitter rant on Monday.

Kellyanne Conway asks reporter @AndrewFeinberg "what's your ethnicity" after he asks about Trump's racist tweets. pic.twitter.com/zcQpNyQVd8 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 16, 2019

“What’s your ethnicity?” Conway replied, immediately.

“Why is that relevant to this conver…?” the reporter, Andrew Feinberg, responded.

“I’m asking you a question,” Conway pushed on. “My ancestors are from Ireland and Italy.”

By asking about my ethnicity (a mix of 🇵🇱 🇱🇹 🇷🇺 and 🇱🇻, I’m told) in response to my question, @KellyannePolls inadvertently confirmed that @realDonaldTrump was telling @IlhanMN, @RashidaTlaib, @AOC, @AyannaPressley to return to Somalia, Gaza, Puerto Rico, and somewhere in Africa. https://t.co/0egLbFXILk — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 16, 2019