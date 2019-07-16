HIV Vaccine, Eric Garner, ’13 Reasons Why’, Cristiano Ronaldo, Amazon, Stephen Colbert, Billy Porter: HOT LINKS

Scanning electromicrograph of an HIV-infected T cell. Credit: NIAID

HIV VACCINE. Johnson & Johnson prepares for major test of its experimental HIV vaccine: ‘Some 3,800 men who have sex with men will receive a regimen of shots in a study that’s planned to be launched later this year, Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview. The agency and the HIV Vaccine Trials Network of testing sites will collaborate with J&J’s Janssen unit on the effort.’

RIP. Golden Girls actor Charles Levin.

VIRGINIA. Conservative congressman presides at same-sex wedding: ‘Anthony LeCounte and Alex Pisciarino promised their guests a “fabulous gay summer wedding.” The setting was a vineyard in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The dress code, a seersucker-linen-chiffon homage to the Kentucky Derby. And the officiant was a Republican congressman from a conservative district in the rural South.’

ERIC GARNER. Police officer won’t face charges in death of Eric Garner: “Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn intend to announce the decision not to bring criminal civil rights charges on Tuesday morning, just one day before the fifth anniversary of Mr. Garner’s death. That is the deadline by which they would have to file some of the possible charges against the officer, Daniel Pantaleo.”

STEPHEN COLBERT: On Trump’s racist rant. “Everything in your life has been handed to you on a silver platter, and yet, you––every other word out of your mouth is a tantrum that would get a toddler dragged out of a ball pit! You complain about everything! You don’t like Bette Midler! Who doesn’t like Bette Midler?!… If someone is leaving this country, it should be you! And if you’re looking for a new home, might I suggest that you go to hell!”

13 REASONS WHY. Netflix removes controversial suicide scene amid backlash: “We’ve heard from many young people that 13 Reasons Why encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help — often for the first time,” Netflix said in a statement. “As we prepare to launch Season 3 later this summer, we’ve been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show. So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we’ve decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from Season 1.”

AMAZON OFFER. $10 if we can track you. “The deal is for new installations of the Amazon Assistant, a comparison-shopping tool that customers can add to their web browsers. It fetches Amazon’s price for products that users see on Walmart.com, Target.com and elsewhere.”

TIME. The 25 most influential people on the internet. “TIME evaluated contenders by looking at their global impact on social media and their overall ability to drive news.”

DEFINE HOMOPHOBIC. Rich Juzwiak on the Dale Peck New Republic essay.

MALE MODEL MEDLEY. Dean Perona. More HERE.

FUN TO WEAR. Cristiano Ronaldo strips down for his latest underwear campaign.

CHILDREN BEING CHILDREN. P!nk defends photo of her kids running in Holocaust memorial.

BILLY PORTER. Pose star reacts to being first openly gay black man nominated for lead actor Emmy: ‘Porter, who was on vacation when he learned of the news, talked to Deadline about his limited oxygen intake since he realized Tuesday was Emmy nomination day. “I just haven’t been breathing for the past day,” he said in anticipation for today’s announcements of nominees. “So today, I was able to breathe — that was my first reaction!”’ Full list of nominees HERE.

POP’S NEW PRINCESS? Kim Petras talks to ABC News.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Vita and Virginia.

TOO STEAMY FOR TUESDAY. Shahrouz.