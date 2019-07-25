Trump Speaks in Front of Fake Presidential Seal Doctored to Feature Double-Headed Eagle, Golf Clubs

Donald Trump’s speech on Wednesday at Turning Point USA was as bombastic as his usual rallies, but featured one difference: a doctored presidential seal that featured a double-headed eagle holding golf clubs instead of arrows.

The Washington Post reports: ‘The image almost resembles the official seal of the president, but a closer examination reveals alterations that seem to poke fun at the president’s golfing penchant and accusations that he has ties to Russia. Neither the White House nor Turning Point knows how it got there or who created it. The eagle has two heads instead of one — a symbol historically tied to empire and dominance. It closely resembles the bird on the Russian coat of arms and also appears on the flags of Serbia, Albania and Montenegro. Its left talons, rather than clasping 13 arrows, appear to clutch a set of golf clubs.’

The paper adds: ‘One Washington Post reader noted a website that sells merchandise featuring what appears to be the same fake seal. In those images, the words on the parody eagle’s banner say “45 es un titere,” which in Spanish translates to “45 is a puppet.” On the official presidential seal, the eagle’s mouth holds a banner with the U.S. motto, “E pluribus unum” — out of many, one. The fake seal on the shop’s merchandise shows the eagle clutching cash in its right talons.’

Whoever beamed a fake presidential seal on the wall behind Trump at a recent event – a seal remade with golf clubs and Russia’s two-headed eagle – is a hero and should be rewarded. pic.twitter.com/wKG5M1sSY3 — mattresstagging (@mattresstagging) July 25, 2019

Amazing the POTUS is so stupid he did not notice the fake seal , ridiculing him.

Looks like someone pranked Trump bigly at his Turning Point USA appearance https://t.co/bI2welvHML July 25, 2019