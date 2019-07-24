HIV Risk, Trump Non-Exoneration, Matt Damon, Tokyo Medals, Gay Wedding Photos, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, THC/CBD Drinks: HOT LINKS

NOT EXONERATED. House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler asks Robert Mueller whether Donald Trump is exonerated.

The video of another key moment:



Buck: "Could you charge the president with a crime after he left office?"



Mueller: "Yes."



Buck: "You believe that you could charge the president of the United States with obstruction of justice after he left office?"



Mueller: "Yes."

GONE MISSING. 60-year-old gay wedding photos: “Decades after having photos from their same-sex Philly-area ceremony confiscated, a search is on for the owners of a historic set of prints. Can they be found before it’s too late?”

DECAPITATED. The dark original ending to Avengers: Endgame.

NOTORIOUS RBG. I am very much alive. “There was a senator, I think it was after my pancreatic cancer, who announced, with great glee, that I was going to be dead within six months. That senator, whose name I have forgotten, is now dead himself, and I, am very much alive.”

UNDETECTABLE = UNTRANSMITTABLE. CDC updates page on HIV risk levels.

NEW YORK. Cuomo signs revenge porn legislation: ‘The new law, which comes after five years of back-and-forth negotiations attempting to find a legislative weapon against “revenge porn,” creates a path for victims to remove content from the internet and imposes a penalty of up to a year in jail for violators.’

CLUCK. NYC’s very gay neighborhood Chelsea now has a Chick-fil-A.

CANN. THC and CBD-infused beverage introduced: “The company founded by two former Bain consultants is the latest to take on the growing market for non-alcoholic intoxicants that use a combination of chemicals traditionally found in the marijuana plant to make their drinks.”

RECYCLED ELECTRONIC DEVICES OF THE DAY. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals. “The Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals are made from recycled mobile phones and small electronic devices, making them 100 percent sustainable. People from Japan donated their electronics between April 2017 and March 2019 to be used in unique fashion for the upcoming games.”

FACEBOOK. FTC announces $5 billion settlement with social media giant. “The Federal Trade Commission formally approved a record $5 billion settlement Wednesday with Facebook over the company’s privacy policies. Shares of Facebook were down less than half a percent during morning trading, shaving about $1 billion from its market cap and bringing it around $576 billion. The fine is the largest ever imposed by the FTC against a tech company. The previous high was a 2012 $22.5 million fine against Google for its privacy practices. The $5 billion fine against Facebook represents approximately 9% of the company’s 2018 revenue.”

UNLICENSED. Laverne Cox reveals the one reason she needs a driver’s license.

MEDIEVAL ‘ME TOO’ STORY. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to work together again, co-writing script.

ST. PETE. Flamingo Resort to close: “The Flamingo, an iconic destination and gathering place for St. Petersburg’s gay community, will soon be torn down to make way for a new apartment complex, management announced Monday. Its last day of operations will be July 31.”

DISCOVERY OF THE DAY. A freshwater aquifer under the ocean.

