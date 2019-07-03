Shopper Flies into Abusive Rage Over Gay Pride Garden Gnomes

A short-tempered shopper at the UK retailer Asda had a meltdown because the shop was selling a pair of gendered Pride gnomes wearing rainbow hats.

Metro reports: ‘Four officers attended the Estover branch in Plymouth, Devon, at around 4.25pm on Saturday following reports of an abusive male shouting at staff. An eyewitness said: ‘[A man was] causing a disturbance over a gnome, sort of gay pride flag colours, which I’m all for. ‘The guy started saying random things like it’s a gnome, it’s offended him as they don’t have a sexuality. ‘I’m assuming the guy was offended as they look like they have a gender, that’s the bit I caught of the situation.’’

A spokesman for the chain confirmed to GSN that the gnomes are the same ones introduced for Pride in 2017.

