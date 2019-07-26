Jake Gyllenhaal: Heath Ledger Wouldn’t Tolerate Homophobic Jokes About ‘Brokeback Mountain’ — WATCH

Jake Gyllenhaal spoke to the TODAY show’s Willie Geist about 2005’s Brokeback Mountain and how it impacted his career: “It opened tons of doors. It was crazy. It was amazing. It’s defined my career in different ways.”

Gyllenhaal also praised the late Heath Ledger for knocking down homophobic jokes people would make about it: “I see people who have joked with me or criticized me about lines I say in that movie — and that’s the thing I loved about Heath. He would never joke. Someone wanted to make a joke about the story or whatever, he was like, ‘No. This is about love. Like, that’s it, man. Like, no.'”