Lawmaker Heckles Trump at Speech in Jamestown: ‘Nobody’s Racism and Bigotry Should Be Excused for the Sake of Being Polite’ — WATCH

Virginia Delegate Ibraheem Samirah, the youngest Muslim-American legislator in the country (according to his Twitter profile), heckled President Donald Trump at a speech in Jamestown on Tuesday, yelling “you can’t send us back, Virginia is our home,” before being escorted out.

Wow. Trump's speech in Jamestown is interrupted by a protester who repeatedly calls out, "you can't send us back, Virginia is our home!" pic.twitter.com/Ca2GdKg1DH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2019

Samirah released a statement (read it in tweet below) following the protest, saying, “I just disrupted the @realDonaldTrump speech in Jamestown because nobody’s racism and bigotry should be excused for the sake of being polite. The man is unfit for office and unfit to partake in a celebration of democracy, representation, and our nation’s history of immigrants.”

I just disrupted the @realDonaldTrump speech in Jamestown because nobody's racism and bigotry should be excused for the sake of being polite. The man is unfit for office and unfit to partake in a celebration of democracy, representation, and our nation's history of immigrants. pic.twitter.com/0okD7eRVer July 30, 2019