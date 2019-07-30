Patrick Murphy, First Iraq War Vet to Serve in Congress, Endorses Pete Buttigieg for President

Patrick Murphy (D-PA), Iraq war veteran, former Congressman, and the 32nd under secretary of the U.S. Army , endorsed Pete Buttigieg for president in an op-ed Tuesday in the Military Times.

Wrote Murphy, in part: “Pete’s leadership was forged by combat. His foreign policy experience comes not from attending a committee hearing or a Washington cocktail party, but firsthand from behind the wheel of an armored vehicle in Afghanistan. That’s one of the reasons why I believe Pete is the candidate best prepared to bring an end to our endless war. Unlike President Trump, who has torched our credibility and tarnished our values, Pete appreciates why the United States must work closely with our allies around the world. I’m confident that he will promote American interests and American values abroad. And I appreciate he’s put forth a call to action for national service here at home that will bring together young Americans through the baptism of service that we both experienced when we were deployed overseas.”

“Pete is also deeply committed to upholding the rule of law and repairing our democracy,” Murphy added. “As a former prosecutor and West Point law professor, I grimace when the president disregards our democratic institutions and downplays attacks on our elections. As the Russians continue to interfere in our democracy, I’m confident a President Buttigieg won’t laugh it up with Vladimir Putin — he’ll take him head on. He will fight for a fairer and more inclusive democracy, tackling the corrosive impact of money in politics, reforming our hopelessly politicized Supreme Court, and ensuring that in states like ours in Pennsylvania, voters will pick their politicians instead of the other way around.”