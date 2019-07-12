Labor Secretary Alex Acosta Resigns Over Plea Deal Offered to Sexual Predator Jeffrey Epstein

U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta has resigned over the plea deal he facilitated for sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

The Hill reports: “Acosta announced his resignation Friday, saying that he phoned President Trump that morning to tell him he was stepping aside because he does not want his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein plea agreement to consume the administration….Prosecutors alleged that Epstein, 66, engaged in sex acts with girls as young as 14 and had young women recruit other girls to be part of an alleged sex trafficking operation. Epstein has denied any wrongdoing.”

Acosta defended his plea deal in a press conference earlier this week: