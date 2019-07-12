PETA Calls Out Men.com for Using Alligator as ‘Prop’ for Gay ‘Everglades’ Scene

The Everglades / Men.com

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is criticizing the adult film studio Men.com for its use of an alligator in a scene from its new film The Everglades starring Diego Sans and Kaleb Stryker. You can view the wk-unfriendly trailer here.

Director Marc MacNamara shared footage of the shoot to his Instagram account.

Said PETA Director Elisa Allen to GSN: “No matter what humans are getting up to on set, wild animals should be left to their own private lives, never used as props or decoration. They deserve to be spared the confusion, stress, confinement, and exposure to bright lights and loud noises that are inevitable on a film set – and the distress caused by shifting them from place to place – which is why PETA urges all film directors to work only with willing, human actors.”