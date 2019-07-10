Max Adonis and Wesley Woods are Two Escorts Double-Booked for Rock Hudson: SHORT FILM

Adult performers Max Adonis and Wesley Woods flex their acting chops (and other things) in this short (edited for YouTube but still wk-unfriendly) film from Himeros TV (there is a fully-uncensored version — even more wk-unfriendly — available on their site).

Set in 1950s Palm Springs, it’s a fictitious story that takes as its launching pad this vintage beefcake photo that you can see in the final shot of the film. The screenplay is by Travis Mathews (best known for Interior Leather Bar with James Franco) and directed by Matthew Lynn (best known for Triads, coming to Amazon Prime this fall).