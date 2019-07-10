Noah Schnapp Speaks Out Over Speculation That His ‘Stranger Things’ Character Will Byers is Gay

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp is speaking out about his character Will Byers’s sexual orientation after a line of dialogue in Season 3 suggested Will might be gay.

“It’s not my fault you don’t like girls,” says Finn Wolfhard’s character Mike to Schnapp’s Will in Episode 3, after the friends have spent a game of D&D talking about break-ups.

Said Schnapp to The Wrap: “It’s really up to interpretation. While all the characters were out developing and growing up, Will was in the Upside Down and he was alone there, not interacting with or connected to his friends or the rest of the world. And when he got back, he expected everything to just go back to how it was before, how it was when he was normal and when he was a kid and he wanted to go back to the basement and play D&D. … You see in Episode 3, he just wants to play D&D in the basement, and now all of his friends have girlfriends and they are dating. And it’s kind of, when you hear Mike say that line, it’s really up to the audience to interpret it.”

Speculation about Will’s sexuality has been going on since 2016. Said Schnapp at the time: “I’m only 12 but I do know we all relate to being different. And that’s why I think the Duffers wrote the show the way they did. So you can ask all these questions. I hope the real answer never comes out!”