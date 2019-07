Gay adult film performers Michael DelRay and Dante Colle ran into a group of homophobic street preachers on the Santa Monica pier. Colle tweeted that they asked the religious extremists how to be forgiven for their sins. When they were told “there’s no helping you guys,” they decided they “might as well enjoy it then.”

So @michael_delray and I asked these Anti Gay preachers how to be forgiven for our sins.

β€œTheres no helping you guys” he says…

Well. Might as well enjoy it then 😘@Str8UpGayPorn pic.twitter.com/6tjpdRJmWw — Dante Colle (@Dante_Colle) July 22, 2019