Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Wasn’t Offended’ Over Speculation That He’s Gay: ‘Love Is Love’

In December 2015, then New York Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got into a series of on-field altercations with Carolina Panthers cornerback Jason Norman culminating in a helmet to helmet clash that would land Beckham with a one-game suspension. According to Beckham and the Giants, the conflict between Beckham and Norman was instigated by Norman who physically threatened Beckham Jr. with a baseball bat and shouted homophobic gay slurs at him before the game began.

After that altercation, speculation exploded about Beckham on mostly black gossip sites.

In a new interview, GQ asked Beckham, who is now a receiver for the Cleveland Browns, how it felt for him to constantly be called closeted or ‘excited’ when seen in a hot tub photo with teammates.

Said Beckham: “I’ve never had an opportunity to talk about this. Honestly wasn’t offended. I’ve never once had no problem with anybody who has their own personal life that they live. I have friends who are gay. It was almost more funny to me. I almost messed with them even more. It’s like when someone gives me an ultimatum, I’m usually always going to go to the opposite way of what you want me to go. So when they would say that, I would almost mess with them even more. I have no problem with anyone’s sexual orientation.”

Added GQ: “I feel like posts like that only contribute to homophobia in the black community. The idea that someone must be gay—or that being gay is in any way shameful—because they’re dancing or have blond hair seems so small-minded.”

Replied Beckham: “Or because they’re ‘close with other men.’ Even like little videos where they see me leaned back or something, they’ll say that I’m looking at a guy’s ass. And I’m like, ‘Bro! You don’t even know where my mind is at.’ It was just a lose-lose. They’d see me with a white woman and be like, ‘Why don’t you be with any sisters?’ I have no problem with any race. Love is love. If you’re attracted to somebody, you’re attracted to somebody. There was such a stigma built up, [as though] I don’t like my own women. It’s like, no, I don’t like anybody who annoys me. [laughs]”

