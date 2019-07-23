Mayor Who Axed LGBTQ Pride Flag from City Hall Has Change of Heart: WATCH

Last week Reading, Pennsylvania Mayor Wally Scott pulled the plug on an LGBTQ Pride flag-raising ceremony outside City Hall at the last minute. Scott said he opposes flags that stand for “movements” and said that’s what the Pride flag stands for.

But Scott has changed his mind, after speaking with a constituent.

ABC6 reports: ‘In a video posted on his Facebook page yesterday, the mayor said he had changed his mind after a recent conversation with a “prominent woman.” Scott says the woman recounted the time she came out to her mother. The woman told her mother “God made a mistake” during the childhood conversation. The woman’s mother responded, “Your mother loves you. You’re not a mistake. I’ll stand with you wherever you want to go.” Mayor Scott says he was overcome with emotion after the woman’s story and later had a change of heart on the flag-raising issue.’

Added Scott: “I told them they could keep the flag up. I told them I wish you’d keep the politics out of it though. What I am interested in is the people that the flag represents.”

And the flag now flies.