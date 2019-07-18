New Episodes of ‘Queer Eye’ and ‘Killjoys;’ ‘Big Little Lies’ Finale and More TV This Week

QUEER EYE

Hope you have the tissues handy, because another season of Queer Eye hits Netflix Friday and then hits us right in the feels. Join Bobby, Jonathan, Tan, Antoni and Karamo as they bring big gay magic to smalltown America.

If you haven’t been watching the wild and weird new comedy Los Espookys on HBO, you’ve got a few days to catch up before the season finale Friday at 11 p.m. on HBO. The series was co-created by Fred Arimsen, Ana Fabrega and openly-queer breakout SNL writer Julio Torres.

It’s the final season of Killjoys kicking off Friday at 10 p.m. Eastern on Syfy. The series has boasted a bevy of queer characters over its four previous seasons.

You never forget your First Man. Ryan Gosling takes one small step into Neil Armstrong’s moonboots in this drama about the astronaut’s giant leap for mankind. Catch it 8 p.m. Eastern on HBO Saturday, the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

WE DO NOT DESERVE NICOLE KIDMAN CROSS-EXAMINING MERYL STREEP. Big Little Lies season two finale is Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO.

