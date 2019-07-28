Pete Buttigieg Was in Talks to Duet with Lil Nas X on ‘ Old Town Road’ for Variety Show

Earlier this month, Mayor Pete Buttigieg expressed his support when “Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X came out as a gay man.

.@LilNasX has gone from viral sensation to groundbreaking musician. As a fan, I’m thrilled and inspired to see him standing in his truth as a member of the LGBTQ community. Welcome to the family! #pride https://t.co/H81iXxCII6 — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 3, 2019

According to a report in the Daily Beast, Buttigieg was in talks with Buzzfeed about a duet with Lil Nas X for Internet Live, a variety show featuring celebrities from Broadway, the internet, and pop music.

The Daily Beast reports: ‘Buttigieg was pitched on a preliminary idea of appearing via video, reciting the lyrics to “Old Town Road” in some form of a collaboration with the surging pop star. But according to sources, the plan was foiled when Lil Nas X rejected the proposal. The singer was not opposed to Buttigieg personally, sources said, but instead told BuzzFeed News that he did not want to be seen as endorsing a particular candidate in the race. As a result, the sources said, the idea was dropped and Buttigieg did not participate in the event.’

The South Bend, Indiana mayor has already shown his talent for musical collaborations, slow-jamming the news with Jimmy Fallon back in May.

Buttigieg’s poll numbers have plateaued in recent weeks.

The Hill reports: “Buttigieg’s rise in the presidential race has been driven by white, college-educated voters drawn to his aspirational vision and youth. But at the same time, he has struggled to build a significant following among black voters, with many polls showing his support near zero. A Monmouth University Poll of likely Democratic primary voters in South Carolina released on Thursday put Buttigieg in fifth place overall, with 5 percent in the state. Among black voters, however, he took only 1 percent support, a setback in a state where black people make up more than 60 percent of the primary electorate.”

Mayor Pete recently sat down with TMZ, and slammed Trump for perpetuating racism in the country.