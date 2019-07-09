Billionaire Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead at 89

Billionaire Ross Perot, who ran as an independent in the 1992 and 1996 presidential races, has died at 89 after a battle with leukemia.

The Dallas Morning News reports: “The pioneer of the computer services industry, who founded Electronic Data Systems Corp. in 1962 and Perot Systems Corp. 26 years later, was just 5-foot-6, but his presence filled a room. … Perot was diagnosed with leukemia in February. A massive secondary infection the next month nearly killed him, according to the family. In true Perot fashion, he fought back, showing up at the office most days in his dark suit with the omnipresent American flag on his lapel.”